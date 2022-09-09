Man dressed in police-like uniform murdered in Morvant

KEJAN HAYNES
Homicide detectives were on the scene of a murder in Morvant, near Las Alturas, this morning.
Residents reported hearing gunshots in the pre-dawn hours this morning. Upon checking, a body—clad in clothes resembling the uniform worn by a TTPS Guard and Emergency Branch officer—was found behind a house.
Officers have not confirmed as yet if the deceased was in fact an officer. There has been an upsurge in crimes featuring «fake» police officers.
Investigators on the scene found spent rounds along Lady Young Road.
Investigations are continuing.
