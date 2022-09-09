Man dressed in police-like uniform murdered in Morvant

Entornointeligente.com /

KE­JAN HAYNES

Homi­cide de­tec­tives were on the scene of a mur­der in Mor­vant, near Las Al­turas, this morn­ing.

Res­i­dents re­port­ed hear­ing gun­shots in the pre-dawn hours this morn­ing. Up­on check­ing, a body—clad in clothes re­sem­bling the uni­form worn by a TTPS Guard and Emer­gency Branch of­fi­cer—was found be­hind a house.

Of­fi­cers have not con­firmed as yet if the de­ceased was in fact an of­fi­cer. There has been an up­surge in crimes fea­tur­ing «fake» po­lice of­fi­cers.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors on the scene found spent rounds along La­dy Young Road.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

