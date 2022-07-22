Man dies in drive-by shooting, girlfriend hospitalised

ANNA-LISA PAUL
A San Juan man died last night following a drive by shooting at his home.
Jerome Johnson, 30, of First Street died at hospital; while his 38-year-old girlfriend of La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz remains hospitalized.
The two were said to be standing outside Johnson’s home, talking, when an unknown car turned onto the street and the occupants began shooting at them, around 11:04 pm.
As Johnson’s relatives rushed outside to check on the two, they found them bleeding on the roadway.
A resident offered to take the victims to the Port-of-Spain general hospital, where Johnson was pronounced dead.
His girlfriend underwent treatment for gunshot wounds to her right leg, back, left arm, and left leg, as well as to a wound to the pelvic area.
Investigations are continuing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian