Man dies in drive-by shooting, girlfriend hospitalised

AN­NA-LISA PAUL

A San Juan man died last night fol­low­ing a dri­ve by shoot­ing at his home.

Jerome John­son, 30, of First Street died at hos­pi­tal; while his 38-year-old girl­friend of La Canoa Road, Low­er San­ta Cruz re­mains hos­pi­tal­ized.

The two were said to be stand­ing out­side John­son’s home, talk­ing, when an un­known car turned on­to the street and the oc­cu­pants be­gan shoot­ing at them, around 11:04 pm.

As John­son’s rel­a­tives rushed out­side to check on the two, they found them bleed­ing on the road­way.

A res­i­dent of­fered to take the vic­tims to the Port-of-Spain gen­er­al hos­pi­tal, where John­son was pro­nounced dead.

His girl­friend un­der­went treat­ment for gun­shot wounds to her right leg, back, left arm, and left leg, as well as to a wound to the pelvic area.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

