Man Dead, Another Treating Stab Wounds After Fight In Clarendon

Entornointeligente.com /

A man is dead and another nursing stab wounds in hospital following an altercation on the Paisley main road in Clarendon on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Morris Swaby, otherwise called Fuzzy. About 11:30 a.m., Mr. Swaby approached the man who he accused of stealing a radio. An argument developed and Mr. Swaby attacked the man with a knife and a monkey wrench. The man managed to disarm Mr. Swaby of the wrench which was then used to hit him in the face. He died at the scene.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com