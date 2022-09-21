20 septiembre, 2022
Man Dead, Another Treating Stab Wounds After Fight In Clarendon

A man is dead and another nursing stab wounds in hospital following an altercation on the Paisley main road in Clarendon on Tuesday.   The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Morris Swaby, otherwise called Fuzzy.    About 11:30 a.m., Mr. Swaby approached the man who he accused of stealing a radio.   An argument developed and Mr. Swaby attacked the man with a knife and a monkey wrench.   The man managed to disarm Mr. Swaby of the wrench which was then used to hit him in the face.   He died at the scene.    

