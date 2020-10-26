Man cut from wreckage, following crash along Marcus Garvey Drive

Entornointeligente.com /

Fire fighters had to cut a man from a mangled Toyota Probox motor car that crashed along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston this afternoon.

It appeared the vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Petrojam. Eye witnesses told our news team that the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was speeding.

The man was rushed to hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The police are investigating.

