 Man cut from wreckage, following crash along Marcus Garvey Drive » EntornoInteligente
26 octubre, 2020
man_cut_from_wreckage_2C_following_crash_along_marcus_garvey_drive.jpg

Man cut from wreckage, following crash along Marcus Garvey Drive

1 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Fire fighters had to cut a man from a mangled Toyota Probox motor car that crashed along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston this afternoon. 

It appeared the vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Petrojam. Eye witnesses told our news team that the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was speeding. 

The man was rushed to hospital. His condition is not known at this time. 

The police are investigating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @ [email protected]  or  [email protected] .

 

 

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation