Man confesses to murdering businessman in plea deal, gets 17 years

A man who struck a deal and pleaded guilty to murdering Payless Car Mart operator Robert Mendez in 2014 has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

But John Jarrett will not be eligible for parole until he serves 15 years.

Jarrett was charged facing charges of illegal possession of firearm, murder and attempted larceny arising from the killing on April 1, 2014 in St. Andrew.

He confessed to the gun and murder allegations when he appeared before the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday, based on a plea deal between the prosecution and the defence.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen then sentenced him to 15 years in prison on the gun charge and 17 years for murder, according to statement issued this afternoon by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

