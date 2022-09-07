Man charged for raping 13-y-o girl at knife point

Entornointeligente.com /

A man is now behind bars after being charged for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in St Catherine.

He is 41-year-old Davion Rowe, otherwise called ‘Johnny Boy’, a chef of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The Old Harbour Police say about 11:40 p.m., on September 3, the teenager went to use a bathroom at a shop in Marlie Gate in Old Harbour.

Rowe then reportedly pounced upon her and raped her at knife point.

A report was made and an investigation launched.

