Man charged for possession of stolen property

Entornointeligente.com /

ON Tuesday July 30, 2019, Magistrate Faith McGusty granted $60,000 bail to a nineteen-year-old man who was charged with possession of stolen property.

Andrew Clarke of Rasville, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that, on July 22, 2019, at Rasville, Georgetown, he had a motorcycle that was allegedly stolen.

Police prosecutor, Seon Blackmon, objected to bail and told the court that, on the day in question, Mr. Mohamad who is the virtual complainant (VC) had parked his motorcycle in his garage and went to sleep.

When Mohamad woke and checked for his motorcycle, it was gone. He made a report at the police station. On July 25, 2019, the VC received information that his motorcycle was traded. The police suspected Clarke who was riding the red and black motorcycle. He was confronted and taken to the station and was charged. Magistrate Faith McGusty granted Clarke $60,000 bail and transferred the matter to court 1 for August 5, 2019.

LINK ORIGINAL: Guyana Chronicle

Entornointeligente.com