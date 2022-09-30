Man Caught Driving Stolen Motor Vehicle Freed Of Charges

Entornointeligente.com /

Lashawn Davidson, who was caught driving a stolen motor vehicle last year, was Thursday freed when he appeared in the St. Mary Parish Court. Mr. Davidson was acquitted of the charge following submissions by his attorney, John Jacobs. It is alleged that on December 7, 2021, Mr. Davidson was intercepted by the police on Mandela Highway. According to the police, he attempted to contact the driver of a truck who he said was piloting him. He told the police he was paid $10,000 the night before to drive the motor vehicle from St. Mary into Kingston. Presiding Judge Georgette Grant upheld the attorney’s submissions that his client did not know the car was unlawfully obtained.

