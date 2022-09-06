Man arrested following firearm seizure in Lionel Town

Entornointeligente.com /

The police in Clarendon have arrested a man in relation to the seizure of a firearm and ammunition during an operation in Lionel Town, Clarendon, on Monday.

The Lionel Town Police say about 10:50 p.m., a team of officers was on patrol on McWhinnie Street, when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Probox motor car to stop.

The driver complied and a search was conducted during which a Browning pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

The police say his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

