Man Allegedly Assaulted By Police At Red Hills Crime Scene Hires Attorney

The man who was allegedly assaulted by police at a crime scene in Red Hills , St. Andrew, last week, has hired an attorney to represent him in a pending lawsuit against the State. Attorney Christopher Townsend told Radio Jamaica News on Tuesday that his law firm has been hired by Garfield Ranger. Mr. Ranger reportedly sustained multiple injuries during an alleged confrontation with a policeman at a crime scene in Walkers Hill on Friday. It’s reported that the man was pushed from a wall after he got into a dispute with crime scene investigators. Mr. Townsend said a lawsuit will be filed against the State to recover damages on Mr. Ranger’s behalf. The attorney denied claims that his client was obstructing the police at the crime scene, insisting that video footage of the incident will show what occurred. The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Police High Command are probing the incident.

