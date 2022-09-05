Man agrees to pay for sex, allegedly rapes woman instead

Entornointeligente.com /

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly raping a woman he had agreed to pay to have sexual intercourse with him.

He is 25-year-old Jorel Burke of Farm Pen district, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The incident reportedly happened in the community in February 2022.

The police say Burke had an agreement with a woman to have sexual intercourse at a cost, but on arrival at her home he refused to pay her.

They say he instead held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

