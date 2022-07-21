Man accused of raping teen cousins denied bail

Entornointeligente.com /

A St Ann hotel worker who is accused of raping his two underage cousins was denied bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Home Circuit Court today.

The girls, who are 15 and 12, are reported to be the sisters of the defendant’s 17-year-old girlfriend.

The 24-year-old is charged with two counts of rape, having sex with a person under 16, and grievous sexual assault.

He was refused bail after the court was informed that he threatened the father of the alleged victims.

The accused was ordered to return to court on September 13.

