Man Accused Of Defrauding Marcia Griffiths Remanded In Custody

Entornointeligente.com /

The man who is accused of defrauding reggae singer Marcia Griffiths of millions of dollars is to remain behind bars until October 4 when an application will be made for bail. Ray Morgan, who is charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence, was remanded when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday. The court was told that the case file is still incomplete. An antecedent report was requested. Mr. Morgan was charged in June by Fraud Squad detectives for allegedly defrauding Ms. Griffiths of almost $5 million in a bogus real estate deal. The police say Mr. Morgan collected US$30,000 and J$250,000 from Ms. Griffiths as payment for a property.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com