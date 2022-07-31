Man accused of defrauding hardware $348,000 freed

Entornointeligente.com /

A man ac­cused of de­fraud­ing a hard­ware of $348,000 over two decades ago, has been freed by the Court of Ap­peal.

Last Mon­day, two Ap­pel­late Judges dis­missed the fraud charge against Chan­dra­dath Singh af­ter the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) con­ced­ed that the mag­is­trate, who presided over his case and con­vict­ed him, made er­rors in the case.

Singh was ac­cused of ob­tain­ing $348,739.27 in cred­it from Union Steel Hard­ware Lim­it­ed by fraud­u­lent means oth­er than false pre­tences. The of­fence was al­leged to have oc­curred be­tween No­vem­ber and De­cem­ber 2001.

Singh was even­tu­al­ly found guilty of the of­fence by Se­nior Mag­is­trate Bramb­hanan Dubay and was sen­tenced to three years in prison.

In the ap­peal, Singh’s lawyers Jagdeo Singh and Vashisht Seep­er­sad raised four grounds on which they felt that Mag­is­trate Dubay got it wrong in de­cid­ing Singh’s case.

They claimed that he con­sid­ered in­ad­mis­si­ble ev­i­dence from two wit­ness­es and failed to pro­vide rea­sons for con­vict­ing Singh.

They al­so chal­lenged the sen­tence passed by Mag­is­trate Dubay as they claimed that the max­i­mum pre­scribed un­der the Lar­ce­ny Act was one year in prison.

«The learned mag­is­trate did not have the ju­di­cial au­thor­i­ty to im­pose a penal­ty that ex­ceeds the max­i­mum penal­ty which was de­fin­i­tive­ly set out in statute,» Seep­er­sad said.

In her sub­mis­sions, pros­e­cu­tor Sab­ri­na Dougdeen-Jaglal ad­mit­ted that Singh’s lawyers were cor­rect on two of the grounds in­clud­ing on the sen­tence Singh re­ceived.

She al­so con­ced­ed that based on the is­sues with the wit­ness­es, her of­fice would be un­able to prove its case against Singh.

Based on the sub­mis­sions, the ap­peal pan­el did not or­der a re­tri­al for Singh and dis­missed the charge.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com