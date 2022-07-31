Man accused of defrauding hardware $348,000 freed

A man accused of defrauding a hardware of $348,000 over two decades ago, has been freed by the Court of Appeal.
Last Monday, two Appellate Judges dismissed the fraud charge against Chandradath Singh after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) conceded that the magistrate, who presided over his case and convicted him, made errors in the case.
Singh was accused of obtaining $348,739.27 in credit from Union Steel Hardware Limited by fraudulent means other than false pretences. The offence was alleged to have occurred between November and December 2001.
Singh was eventually found guilty of the offence by Senior Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay and was sentenced to three years in prison.
In the appeal, Singh’s lawyers Jagdeo Singh and Vashisht Seepersad raised four grounds on which they felt that Magistrate Dubay got it wrong in deciding Singh’s case.
They claimed that he considered inadmissible evidence from two witnesses and failed to provide reasons for convicting Singh.
They also challenged the sentence passed by Magistrate Dubay as they claimed that the maximum prescribed under the Larceny Act was one year in prison.
«The learned magistrate did not have the judicial authority to impose a penalty that exceeds the maximum penalty which was definitively set out in statute,» Seepersad said.
In her submissions, prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal admitted that Singh’s lawyers were correct on two of the grounds including on the sentence Singh received.
She also conceded that based on the issues with the witnesses, her office would be unable to prove its case against Singh.
Based on the submissions, the appeal panel did not order a retrial for Singh and dismissed the charge.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian