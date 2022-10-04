Man, 60, charged with robbery

A 60-year-old man of Pinto Road, Arima, was arrested and charged in relation to a robbery at the Arima Government Girls Primary School over the weekend.
School officials reported a break-in at the institution between September 30 and October 3, during which two Lasko fans, one gas tank, and a quantity of cleaning and sanitising supplies were stolen.
The break-in was confirmed by a school security officer as she carried checks at the school on Monday morning.
As officers viewed CCTV footage and conducted investigations, they received information and went to the Santa Rosa RC Cemetery, where they found the suspect with the stolen items.
As he sought to escape the officers by running through the cemetery, he fell on one of the tombs and was held.
He later led officers to one of the covered graves, where they found the items stashed inside.
The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment, before being charged.
