Man, 60, charged with robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

A 60-year-old man of Pin­to Road, Ari­ma, was ar­rest­ed and charged in re­la­tion to a rob­bery at the Ari­ma Gov­ern­ment Girls Pri­ma­ry School over the week­end.

School of­fi­cials re­port­ed a break-in at the in­sti­tu­tion be­tween Sep­tem­ber 30 and Oc­to­ber 3, dur­ing which two Lasko fans, one gas tank, and a quan­ti­ty of clean­ing and sani­tis­ing sup­plies were stolen.

The break-in was con­firmed by a school se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer as she car­ried checks at the school on Mon­day morn­ing.

As of­fi­cers viewed CCTV footage and con­duct­ed in­ves­ti­ga­tions, they re­ceived in­for­ma­tion and went to the San­ta Rosa RC Ceme­tery, where they found the sus­pect with the stolen items.

As he sought to es­cape the of­fi­cers by run­ning through the ceme­tery, he fell on one of the tombs and was held.

He lat­er led of­fi­cers to one of the cov­ered graves, where they found the items stashed in­side.

The sus­pect was ar­rest­ed and tak­en to hos­pi­tal for treat­ment, be­fore be­ing charged.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com