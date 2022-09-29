Man, 43, gets bail for sexual offences against stepdaughter

A 43-year-old Tunapuna man was charged with two counts of Sexual Penetration of a Minor and two counts of Sexual Touching. He appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, on Monday 26th September 2022.
A 43-year-old Tunapuna man was granted bail with surety in the sum of $150,000 and ordered to stay 50 feet away from his stepdaughter, when he appeared in court earlier this week charged with sexual offences against the minor.
The accused was charged with two counts of Sexual Penetration of a Minor and two counts of Sexual Touching, when he appeared before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor, in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, on Monday 26th, September, 2022.
He was granted bail and ordered to not have any direct or indirect contact with the minor or her family members. The accused is to also report to the Tunapuna Police Station twice per week between 6 am and 6 pm. The matter was adjourned to October 17th, 2022.
The girl reported to her teachers that a man known to her came to her bedroom at night frequently when her mother was asleep and allegedly committed sexual acts against her.
A report was made to the police and officers of the Special Victims Department (SVD) contacted.
The accused was arrested on September 24th, 2022 in connection with the matter.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt. Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Theodore-Persad, ASP Seecharan, Insp. Lopez, Sgt. David and W/Cpl (Ag.) Deonarine, all of the SVD. WPC Graham, also of the SVD laid the charges against the accused on September 24th, 2022.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian