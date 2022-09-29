Man, 43, gets bail for sexual offences against stepdaughter

Entornointeligente.com /

A 43-year-old Tu­na­puna man was grant­ed bail with sure­ty in the sum of $150,000 and or­dered to stay 50 feet away from his step­daugh­ter, when he ap­peared in court ear­li­er this week charged with sex­u­al of­fences against the mi­nor.

He was grant­ed bail and or­dered to not have any di­rect or in­di­rect con­tact with the mi­nor or her fam­i­ly mem­bers. The ac­cused is to al­so re­port to the Tu­na­puna Po­lice Sta­tion twice per week be­tween 6 am and 6 pm. The mat­ter was ad­journed to Oc­to­ber 17th, 2022.

The girl re­port­ed to her teach­ers that a man known to her came to her bed­room at night fre­quent­ly when her moth­er was asleep and al­leged­ly com­mit­ted sex­u­al acts against her.

A re­port was made to the po­lice and of­fi­cers of the Spe­cial Vic­tims De­part­ment (SVD) con­tact­ed.

The ac­cused was ar­rest­ed on Sep­tem­ber 24th, 2022 in con­nec­tion with the mat­ter.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions were su­per­vised by W/Supt. Claire Guy-Al­leyne, ASP Theodore-Per­sad, ASP Seecha­ran, In­sp. Lopez, Sgt. David and W/Cpl (Ag.) De­onar­ine, all of the SVD. WPC Gra­ham, al­so of the SVD laid the charges against the ac­cused on Sep­tem­ber 24th, 2022.

