Man, 36, escapes death after being shot at

Entornointeligente.com /

A 36-year-old man es­caped death af­ter he was shot at while work­ing in Mara­bel­la on Tues­day.

For­tu­nate­ly, Bas­deo Toolsie, an op­er­a­tor, was not in­jured.

Toolsie was at Bat­too Boule­vard around 10 am when he heard a loud ex­plo­sion.

He switched off the ex­ca­va­tor and saw a man point­ing a ri­fle at him.

As Toolsie hid in the ex­ca­va­tor he heard an­oth­er loud ex­plo­sion.

The man then walked to a near­by track and fired two more shots.

When Toolsie came out, he saw a hole in the ex­ca­va­tor’s fu­el tank leak­ing diesel.

Of­fi­cers from the Mara­bel­la Po­lice Sta­tion re­spond­ed and re­cov­ered a 5.56mm cas­ing.

Ag Cpl Sookdeo is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com