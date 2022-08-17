Man, 36, escapes death after being shot at

A 36-year-old man escaped death after he was shot at while working in Marabella on Tuesday.
Fortunately, Basdeo Toolsie, an operator, was not injured.
Toolsie was at Battoo Boulevard around 10 am when he heard a loud explosion.
He switched off the excavator and saw a man pointing a rifle at him.
As Toolsie hid in the excavator he heard another loud explosion.
The man then walked to a nearby track and fired two more shots.
When Toolsie came out, he saw a hole in the excavator’s fuel tank leaking diesel.
Officers from the Marabella Police Station responded and recovered a 5.56mm casing.
Ag Cpl Sookdeo is investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian