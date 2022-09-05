Man, 34, missing

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 34-year-old, Sedighi Mohammed. Sedighi, of Third Street, Maraval, was last seen on August 31st.
He was reported missing on September 3rd to the St. Clair Police Station. Sedighi is of East Indian descent, six feet, two inches tall, with slim build and light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt a pair of blue jeans and a cream hat.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sedighi Mohammed is asked to call the St. Clair Police Station at 622-4565 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999,911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian