Man, 34, missing

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is seek­ing the ur­gent as­sis­tance of the pub­lic in lo­cat­ing 34-year-old, Sedighi Mo­hammed. Sedighi, of Third Street, Mar­aval, was last seen on Au­gust 31st.

He was re­port­ed miss­ing on Sep­tem­ber 3rd to the St. Clair Po­lice Sta­tion. Sedighi is of East In­di­an de­scent, six feet, two inch­es tall, with slim build and light brown com­plex­ion. He was last seen wear­ing a red t-shirt a pair of blue jeans and a cream hat.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of Sedighi Mo­hammed is asked to call the St. Clair Po­lice Sta­tion at 622-4565 or 800-TIPS or con­tact the po­lice at 555, 999,911, or any po­lice sta­tion or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com