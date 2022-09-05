Man, 32, missing

Entornointeligente.com /

Thir­ty-two-year-old Ka­reem Rich­mond of Cor­ria Dri­ve, La Hor­quette Val­ley Road, Glen­coe, was last seen, on Au­gust 29th. He was re­port­ed miss­ing on Sep­tem­ber 3rd at the Four Roads Po­lice Sta­tion.

Ka­reem is of mixed de­scent, six feet, two inch­es tall, with a stocky build and light brown com­plex­ion. Ka­reem has a tat­too on his right fore­arm with word «Nicole» writ­ten on it.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of Ka­reem Rich­mond is asked to call the Four Roads Po­lice Sta­tion at 637-3860 or 800-TIPS or con­tact the po­lice at 555, 999,911, or any po­lice sta­tion or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com