Man, 32, missing

Thirty-two-year-old Kareem Richmond of Corria Drive, La Horquette Valley Road, Glencoe, was last seen, on August 29th. He was reported missing on September 3rd at the Four Roads Police Station.
Kareem is of mixed descent, six feet, two inches tall, with a stocky build and light brown complexion. Kareem has a tattoo on his right forearm with word «Nicole» written on it.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kareem Richmond is asked to call the Four Roads Police Station at 637-3860 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999,911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian