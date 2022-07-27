Man, 26 charged with pavilion break-in

Entornointeligente.com /

A 26-year-old man is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trate to­day, 27 Ju­ly 2022, charged with two of­fences—pavil­ion break-in, and lar­ce­ny fix­tures.

A re­lease from the Po­lice Ser­vice says KA­REEM SIMMS aka Tevin Mitchell, of Bunion Trace, St. Mary’s Vil­lage, Moru­ga was charged with the of­fences by of­fi­cers of the San Fer­nan­do Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, on Tues­day 26 Ju­ly 2022, at around 3:47 am, es­tate of­fi­cers re­ceived a re­port of a break-in at the Trinidad and To­ba­go Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion Sub­sta­tion, at Dum­fries Road, San Fer­nan­do.

Up­on ar­rival, the es­tate of­fi­cers saw a sus­pect and two oth­er men run­ning away. A chase en­sued and the sus­pect was ap­pre­hend­ed a short dis­tance away, with a knap­sack, which al­leged­ly con­tained a quan­ti­ty of cop­per wires.

Ad­di­tion­al in­ves­ti­ga­tions re­vealed that four Back up Bat­ter­ies (val­ued at $14,000). and 888 feet cop­per wire (val­ued at $37,224) were miss­ing, and as a re­sult of the in­ves­ti­ga­tions Ka­reem Simms was ar­rest­ed and charged by of­fi­cers of San Fer­nan­do Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tion De­part­ment.

