Man, 26 charged with pavilion break-in

A 26-year-old man is expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today, 27 July 2022, charged with two offences—pavilion break-in, and larceny fixtures.
A release from the Police Service says KAREEM SIMMS aka Tevin Mitchell, of Bunion Trace, St. Mary’s Village, Moruga was charged with the offences by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department.
According to a police report, on Tuesday 26 July 2022, at around 3:47 am, estate officers received a report of a break-in at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission Substation, at Dumfries Road, San Fernando.
Upon arrival, the estate officers saw a suspect and two other men running away. A chase ensued and the suspect was apprehended a short distance away, with a knapsack, which allegedly contained a quantity of copper wires.
Additional investigations revealed that four Back up Batteries (valued at $14,000). and 888 feet copper wire (valued at $37,224) were missing, and as a result of the investigations Kareem Simms was arrested and charged by officers of San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department.
