Man, 24, robbed by men he thought he was going to buy jewellery from

Entornointeligente.com /

Quick re­sponse and dili­gent work by po­lice of­fi­cers at­tached to the San­gre Grande Crime In­ves­ti­ga­tion De­part­ment led to the ar­rest of two men in con­nec­tion with rob­bery with­in an hour of it hap­pen­ing.

Po­lice of­fi­cers of the San­gre Grande CID went to a house at North East­ern Set­tle­ment, San­gre Grande where the two sus­pects were ar­rest­ed with a firearm and am­mu­ni­tion.

All the stolen items, in­clud­ing an IPhone XS val­ued at $2500 and $3,500 in cash, were re­cov­ered.

The ar­rest­ed men were a 24-year-old of Williams Dri­ve, San­gre Grande and a 25-year-old of Mc Shine Street San­gre Grande.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, around 4:30 pm on Sat­ur­day, the vic­tim, a 21-year-old of O’Ke­effe Trace, Monte Grant, St Au­gus­tine, went to North­east­ern Set­tle­ment, San­gre Grande to pur­chase jew­ellery from a man he met via a friend.

While com­mu­ni­cat­ing via phone the vic­tim re­ceived di­rec­tions and up­on ar­rival at North­east­ern Set­tle­ment, he was met by two men who an­nounced a hold-up.

With as­sis­tance from res­i­dents, the vic­tim was tak­en to San­gre Grande Po­lice Sta­tion where he made a re­port.

Head of the East­ern Di­vi­sion, Ag Snr Supt Khan is ap­peal­ing to all mem­bers of the pub­lic to de­sist from ac­cept­ing any sales from re­quests made on Face­book as they can turn out to be risky and even fa­tal.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com