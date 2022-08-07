Man, 24, robbed by men he thought he was going to buy jewellery from

Quick response and diligent work by police officers attached to the Sangre Grande Crime Investigation Department led to the arrest of two men in connection with robbery within an hour of it happening.
Police officers of the Sangre Grande CID went to a house at North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande where the two suspects were arrested with a firearm and ammunition.
All the stolen items, including an IPhone XS valued at $2500 and $3,500 in cash, were recovered.
The arrested men were a 24-year-old of Williams Drive, Sangre Grande and a 25-year-old of Mc Shine Street Sangre Grande.
According to a police report, around 4:30 pm on Saturday, the victim, a 21-year-old of O’Keeffe Trace, Monte Grant, St Augustine, went to Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande to purchase jewellery from a man he met via a friend.
While communicating via phone the victim received directions and upon arrival at Northeastern Settlement, he was met by two men who announced a hold-up.
With assistance from residents, the victim was taken to Sangre Grande Police Station where he made a report.
Head of the Eastern Division, Ag Snr Supt Khan is appealing to all members of the public to desist from accepting any sales from requests made on Facebook as they can turn out to be risky and even fatal.
