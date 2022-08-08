Man, 19. charged with robbing Venezuelan salesman

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today charged with robbery of a Venezuelan salesman which occurred last Friday.
Azim Shah, of Southern Main Road, Pointe-à-Pierre, was charged last Saturday with robbery with aggravation by WPC Hills following an investigation into a report of robbery with aggravation on August 5. According to police reports, at 10.20 am, a Venezuelan salesman was plying his trade at his business place along the Southern Main Road, Pointe-A-Pierre, where he was allegedly approached by two men, one armed with a firearm and another with a wooden baton.
The proprietor told detectives that the men allegedly robbed him of several household appliances, cell phones and electronics and later escaped on foot.
Responding officers mounted a search for the suspects during which police located one man and recovered a number of stolen items reported by the salesman.
The suspect, later identified as SHAH, was subsequently charged with the offence of robbery with aggravation.
Police are still searching his accomplice.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian