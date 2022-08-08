Man, 19. charged with robbing Venezuelan salesman

Entornointeligente.com /

A 19-year-old man is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trate to­day charged with rob­bery of a Venezue­lan sales­man which oc­curred last Fri­day.

Az­im Shah, of South­ern Main Road, Pointe-à-Pierre, was charged last Sat­ur­day with rob­bery with ag­gra­va­tion by WPC Hills fol­low­ing an in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to a re­port of rob­bery with ag­gra­va­tion on Au­gust 5. Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, at 10.20 am, a Venezue­lan sales­man was ply­ing his trade at his busi­ness place along the South­ern Main Road, Pointe-A-Pierre, where he was al­leged­ly ap­proached by two men, one armed with a firearm and an­oth­er with a wood­en ba­ton.

The pro­pri­etor told de­tec­tives that the men al­leged­ly robbed him of sev­er­al house­hold ap­pli­ances, cell phones and elec­tron­ics and lat­er es­caped on foot.

Re­spond­ing of­fi­cers mount­ed a search for the sus­pects dur­ing which po­lice lo­cat­ed one man and re­cov­ered a num­ber of stolen items re­port­ed by the sales­man.

The sus­pect, lat­er iden­ti­fied as SHAH, was sub­se­quent­ly charged with the of­fence of rob­bery with ag­gra­va­tion.

Po­lice are still search­ing his ac­com­plice.

