Malika Haqq Says Best Friend Khloé Kardashian Is Doing 'Good' in Wake of Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is on the mend, according to her best friend Malika Haqq .

A month after her world was rocked by the news that Tristan Thompson had allegedly hooked up with her longtime family friend Jordyn Woods , Kardashian is “doing really good,” Haqq told Entertainment Tonight at the Daily Front Row ‘s 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.

“We take care of each other,” Haqq, 36, added of herself and Kardashian, who have been friends for years. “We’re a duo that’s really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that.”

“We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us,” she continued. “When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it’s like a family member.”

A source told PEOPLE last week that Kardashian, 34, is “doing okay” — but certainly won’t be jumping back into the dating scene anytime soon.

“She just needs time ,” said the source. “It’s going to take so long for her to rebuild trust with anyone.”

“This is the second time this has happened,” added the source, referencing Thompson’s first cheating scandal . The basketball player, 28, made headlines last April when photos and videos surfaced of him getting close to other women just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True .

Though she initially forgave him , they had been living apart since the fall and an insider recently told PEOPLE that things “never really went back to normal” between the couple.

“It will take her a long time to date again,” said the source. “A significant amount of time.”

Another source told PEOPLE Kardashian is struggling to come to terms with Thompson’s relationship with baby True after he celebrated his March 13 birthday without her.

“Just in general, he isn’t spending much time with his daughter . It’s very upsetting to Khloé,” said the source. “To her, True is the most important person ever. It’s very difficult for her to understand how Tristan isn’t willing to make more of an effort to spend time with True.”

“It saddens her that True doesn’t have a very close relationship with Tristan,” added the source. “Khloé has always done everything she can to encourage Tristan to spend time with his daughter.”

