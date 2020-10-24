 Malaysia logs 1,228 daily Covid-19 cases, a record high » EntornoInteligente
24 octubre, 2020
malaysia_logs_1_2C228_daily_covid_19_cases_2C_a_record_high.jpg

Malaysia logs 1,228 daily Covid-19 cases, a record high

2 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia on Saturday (Oct 24) logged 1,228 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a record high.

The previous high of 871 cases was reported last Sunday (Oct 18).

The Health Ministry said on Twitter that 889 of the 1,228 cases, or 72.3 per cent, were from Sabah.

The East Malaysia state is the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus pandemic in the last few weeks, with health officials conducting more health tests on the population that exposed the higher number of cases.

Malaysia from late last month started seeing an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases, which has been mostly blamed on the two weeks of election campaigning ahead of the Sept 26 Sabah state polls.

The thousands of campaigners from all over the country brought the disease with them when they returned to their hometowns.

There were outbreaks of Covid-19 cases in Sabah detention centres for illegal migrants around the same time as the election campaigning period.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation