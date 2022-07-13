‘Make it count’

Entornointeligente.com /

REGGAE GIRLZ coach Lorne Donaldson said the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) should use the team’s second successive qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup to uplift the nation’s football.

Speaking after the Girlz defeated Haiti 4-0 in a must-win game to secure their place in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, he called on the Jamaican people to believe in what the Cedella Marley-led Bob Marley foundation was doing to give the programme the assistance it needs to do bigger things.

«I am glad for the country and for the players. Hopefully, we can use this qualification as a federation and turn our football around in a positive way.

«The last time we qualified we just qualified but this time I think there is a lot of good that will come out of this,» he said.

In a must-win game for the Jamaicans, captain Khadija Shaw with two goals and an assist, plus a goal each for Trudy Carter and Drew Spence saw the Girlz to a comprehensive 4-0 win over their Caribbean opponents.

