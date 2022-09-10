Make all efforts to learn English

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I write this letter with respect to the commentary, We don’t want your Patios, UWI, which was published in The Gleaner , on September 8.

Jamaica needs to move forward. Millions and millions of immigrants come to USA, Canada and UK to make the aforementioned countries and themselves prosperous.

With the exception of Canada, all of USA speaks American English, and UK speaks British English. Many of the immigrants speak many different dialects and none of them speak the English language for the purpose of this letter.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

