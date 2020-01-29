 Maintenance failure a ‘costly error’ - EntornoInteligente
29 enero, 2020
maintenance_failure_a_lcostly_errorr.jpg

Maintenance failure a ‘costly error’

16 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly said the challenge was not restricted to the education sector and noted, for example, that it would “take a lot of money” to maintain housing and amenities in Government estates.

Bradshaw was speaking yesterday as the Lower Chamber debated a resolution for the compulsory acquisition of land at Harrismith, St Philip.

“We see it again in the schools. Failure to maintain the plant has now resulted in us having all of these environmental issues,” said the St Michael South East representative.

“Same thing in housing; we see what the issue of failing to maintain wells has created . . . for this Government, where we find ourselves in a position where it has taken a tragedy to be able to make people aware of how people live on a daily basis. (SC)

Subscribe now to our  eNATION  edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the  Nationnews apps  for iOS and Android. 

LINK ORIGINAL: NationNews

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins New Single

Adscoins

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation