Aerial photo taken on Feb. 5, 2020 shows the construction site of the Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. Leishenshan Hospital, one of the makeshift hospitals to battle against the novel strain of coronavirus in Wuhan, has completed its main part of construction. (Xinhua/Li He)

