Mailpac Records Less Profit In June Quarter

Courier company Mailpac Group recorded less profit in its second quarter ended June. Post-tax earnings amounted to $81.3 million versus $95 million for the same period last year. The company also saw reduced earnings for the quarter, coming in at $408.3 million. That was 4.2 per cent lower than the same period last year, when the company made $426 million. Mailpac says it continues to face pressure from inflation and increased travel, however, it is optimistic that its performance will improve as it institutes innovative ways to target more customers who shop online.

