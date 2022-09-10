Mahogany Seeks Fourth Straight Victory In Caymanas Park Feature

Entornointeligente.com /

The 5 year old chestnut gelding Mahogany goes for his fourth consecutive victory in the space of four months when he takes on 9 rivals in Saturday’s feature event, the $2-million None Such Sprint Trophy for Allowance and Grades Stakes runners over 6 furlongs at Caymanas Park.

The Ian Parsdard-trained Mahogany is the 2-1 ante-post favourite and will be ridden by his favourite rider and leading jockey Dane Dawkins.

Of the rest, 2020 Derby winner King Arthur along with stable companions I Am Fred and Make Up Artist as well as Duke should fight it out for the minor placings. This event is slated to go off at 4:50 pm, while first post for the 10 race card is noon.

