Magistrate calls for investigation into Cashwiz

Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett says that the authorities should look into the operations of Cashwiz, which advertises itself as a «consignment and thrift store» in Kingstown.

He made the call at the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court, on Friday, after Sherma Adams, 47, of Fair Hall/Georgetown, said she had taken $7,805 in stolen jewellery to the store, which paid her EC$2,855 in instalments.

«That Cashwiz business, I keep hearing this in court too regularly that — what is going on with that business place? You all need to do something about this,» he said.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cornelius Tittle, told the court that he had been hearing about the business for a long time.

«I don’t know what is their procedure when they purchase items from persons. I don’t know if they request identification and so forth,» Tittle said.

«But, from this courtroom, I keep hearing that persons are dispossessing others and they go to Cashwiz and they are purchased, easily, it seems.»

The prosecutor said it is «of grave concern».

«You all have to find a way to stop these people from –» the magistrate said, not finishing the thought.

Between March 25 and July 16, 2022, Adams stole from Joanne Richards-James of Lodge Village four gold rings, valued at EC$4,600; one gold anklet, valued at EC$275; two gold wrist bangles, valued at EC$380; one gold chain with gold pendant, valued at EC$1,800; and one Michael Kors watch, valued at EC$759, total value, EC$7,805.

Sherma Adams leaves the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court for Her Majesty’s Prisons on Friday, July 22, 2022 to await her sentencing on July 25, 2022. Adams was employed as Richards-James’ cleaner.

The court heard that after Adams was arrested, she gave police a caution statement admitting to the offence, which led the police to Cashwiz.

Cashwiz indicated to the investigator, detective Constable Darell Sam that they bought a number of items from the defendant and paid her EC$2,855 in instalments.

Only a gold chain and a gold ring, valued at EC$2,700, were recovered, Cashwiz having subsequently sold the other items that they purchased from the defendant.

On its website, Cashwiz St. Vincent says it provides «instant cash when you are in need through our convenient buy back & sell options…»

«At Cashwiz, we are here to help you get the cash you need, when you need it. While we buy most valuables, some items do hold higher values than others.»

Under «Integrity in All We Do» Cashwiz website says, it has «uncompromising integrity in every action taken. Consult with others whenever in doubt about the ethics of any situation».

