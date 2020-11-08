COVID positive! Saudi Arabia-bound Reggae Boy tests positive for COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com /

A member of the Reggae Boyz squad bound for Saudi Arabia has tested positive for Covid 19, it was revealed last evening. The player, who was in quarantine at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence since Wednesday, was tested on Friday morning and that result only became available yesterday, a Jamaica Football Federation relaese said.

With the positive result, the player will not make the rest of the journey, but instead has been isolated in London before returning home as he travelled via England yesterday with another player who was cleared to continue his journey.

Public health authorities in Jamaica were said to have interviewed three other players who were in quarantine with the infected player and “it was determined that they were low risk”

The three were allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia, but under strict observance by team doctor Bersha Cole

Based on the positive result, the team management has implemented regular temperature checks on the group who were on lay over at the Miami International Airport Hotel yesterday

The entire squad will be tested and quarantined for three days when they get to Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, defender Alvas Powell will not make the trip, as one of his teammates at his club Inter Miami tested positive for the virus and he is deemed to be compromised

Tyreek Magee and Jeadine White have been summoned as replacements

The Boyz are due to play hosts Saudi Arabia in two international friendlies in Riyadh on Novemeber 14 and 17

