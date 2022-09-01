Maggi Food Court brings Caribbean heat

Entornointeligente.com /

The first season of Maggi Food Court competition whetted the appetites of many and left them hankering for more. Locals were treated to a flavourful 30-minute show where chefs with varying skill sets and colourful personalities battled for the top spot in the competition. The organisers decided to add a little more spice for the second season by expanding it to include competitors from across the region.

According to Ockino Petrie, business executive officer, Nestlé Caribbean, «The Caribbean is a melting pot of cultures and this has influenced their dishes in aesthetics as well as taste. It was actually a no-brainer to incorporate our neighbours to bring a little more heat in the kitchen.»

Through social media as well as mainstream media, chefs from across the Caribbean were invited to become a part of the thrilling experience. Each registrant had to be representative of a restaurant or cookshop based in the Caribbean and be over 18 years old.

The team travelled to several islands where they got to experience different cuisines while being charmed by the natives.

FULFILLING EXPERIENCE At end of the tour, the team was satisfied with the evidence gathered and summons were served to all contestants who were to visit Jamaica for the competition.

