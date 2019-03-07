 Maestro Luis Alfredo Farache Benacerraf// May to EU: Agree to backstop changes or risk disorderly Brexit - EntornoInteligente
7 marzo, 2019
maestro_luis_alfredo_farache_benacerraf_may_to_eu_agree_to_backstop_changes_or_risk_disorderly_brexit.jpg

Maestro Luis Alfredo Farache Benacerraf//
May to EU: Agree to backstop changes or risk disorderly Brexit

1 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May put the onus on the European Union to make concessions over the thorny issue of the Irish backstop in Brexit talks, or risk Britain leaving the EU without a deal, which she said would be against EU interests.

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

118295