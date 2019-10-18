Govt continues to default on payment of power subsidies to PSPCL

Entornointeligente.com /

PATIALA: The shortfall in power subsidy amount to be given by the Punjab government to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited ( PSPCL ) on account of free power for the agriculture sector, subsidised power for industry and free power to SC/ST/BPL consumers is increasing every month. According to PSPCL website, the total subsidy amount payable up to October 15 was Rs 8,629 crore and the subsidy received by the PSPCL is Rs 3,397 crore. This included adjustment of interest of Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana bonds amounting to Rs 653 crore. The subsidy amount received against agriculture is Rs 1,770 crore, for domestic consumers Rs 923 crore and for industrial consumers, it is Rs 50 crore. The PSPCL has also adjusted electricity duty of Rs 879 crore and infrastructure development fund Rs 514 crore payable to Punjab government and collected by PSPCL through electricity bills. The balance subsidy due after adjustments is Rs 3,838 crore. Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has assessed the power subsidy to be given to PSPCL at Rs 14,972 crore including arrears of previous years amounting to Rs 5,297 crore. The monthly subsidy to be paid by Punjab government in advance is Rs 1,268.57 crore. Meanwhile, the seventh report of Union power ministry released last week mentions that delayed and very low yearly subsidy paid as the reasons for the lower grading of PSPCL.

