Maduro Meets Colombian Trade Minister To Strengthen Relations

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro met Colombia’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism on Thursday, Germán Umaña, to strengthen relations between the two nations.

«This Thursday (September 8), the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, receives at the Miraflores Palace (seat of Government) the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism of the Republic of Colombia, Dario Umaña Mendoza, as part of the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries,» the Presidential Press reviewed in a note.

Umaña arrived in Caracas on September 8 to fulfill a work agenda of binational interest.

Previously, the minister met with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez intending to deepen bilateral cooperation.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan government announced that it had sealed a new diplomatic stage with Colombia after his country’s ambassador in Bogota, Felix Plasencia, delivered his credentials to President Gustavo Petro.

A week before, Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, delivered his credentials to President Nicolás Maduro during a meeting held at the Miraflores palace.

In addition, Benedetti announced that Caracas and Bogota activated cooperation in the judicial area after three years of broken relations.

Venezuela and Colombia reestablished diplomatic relations after the election of Gustavo Petro (left) and, as a first step, appointed their ambassadors in these countries.

According to Benedetti, the meeting between Maduro and Petro could occur in October.

Caracas broke diplomatic relations with Bogota in February 2019 after the opposition led by Venezuelan politician Juan Guaidó tried to enter through the border with alleged humanitarian aid, which Caracas called an invasion attempt.

Venezuela and Colombia share just over 2,200 kilometers of border, which has been closed for seven years.

