Maduro Congratulates Cuba for Its Participation in Referendum

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro congratulated Cuba on Monday for the Family Code referendum, which was approved with more than 60 percent of the votes.

«I congratulate the Cuban people for the extraordinary participation in the Popular Referendum on the Family Code, approved with more than 60 percent of the popular vote. A historic day that continues to deepen the revolutionary struggle for the protection of families. Grand Cuba!» the president wrote on the social network Twitter.

66.87 percent of the Cuban population voted yes in Sunday’s referendum on the text of the new Family Code.

According to information published by the National Electoral Council, more than eight million citizens went to the polls, representing 74.01 percent of the electoral roll.

The question of the referendum was, «Do you agree with the Family Code?». A total of 6,251,786 Cubans answered «yes.»

This referendum is the first to be held in Cuba’s history, as until now, only popular constitutional consultations have been held.

Among the novelties of the new law is the rupture with the canons of the traditional family, as established by the patriarchal culture, the amplification of the family concept, the recognition of the rights of each of its members, the respect for the free choice in the models of coexistence and above all the protagonism of children at the time of endorsing their rights.

According to its promoters, it protects minors, youth, the elderly and people with disabilities; it does not impose models but reflects the current society and the diversity it protects is none other than that existing within Cuban families.

