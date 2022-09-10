Macri's security team files case over Twitter user threats

Entornointeligente.com /

The Twitter user posting the threats claimed in his introductory profile that “The Malvinas Islands are Argentine. Never give up an inch of our soil. For Malvinas always” Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri's security team filed this week a complaint before the Judiciary after a Twitter user posted threatening messages from the @Luisanfer2442 account that has been suspended.

The same user had posted scary messages against former Macrist official Laura Alonso and Prosecutor Diego Luciani, who is handling a corruption case against former Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK). In charge of the is Federal Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, who has also been entrusted with the assassination attempt against CFK.

“How much do they pay me to go kill Macri and the shit that surrounds him?” wrote the user who identified himself as Luis Fernández and had created the account in August 2017. “How much do they pay me to kill this son of a bitch Luciani?” he posted. “I am asking for money to kill you, Luciani, and the judges” he also wrote. His introductory profile read: “The Malvinas Islands are Argentine. Never give up an inch of our soil. For Malvinas always.”

Those filing the legal complaint were members of Macri’s official security team (the General Directorate of Presidential Security and State Protection of the Superintendence of Security and Custody, which reports to Security Minister Aníbal Fernández), meaning they are active officers of the Federal Government assigned to the protection of Macri, who is entitled to such a service as a former head of state.

The filing became known on Sept. 9 but was made last Thursday, Sept. 1, just a few hours before the assassination attempt against CFK. Hence it also fell onto the desk of Judge Capuchetti, who was on duty at the time.

Capuchetti has been in charge of that court since May 2019, when she was sworn in to replace Norberto Oyarbide.

