Macmillan Education Caribbean announces a new social campaign to help teachers ‘Level up Literacy’

Macmillan Education Caribbean has announced the launch of their Level up Literacy campaign, designed to refresh teachers as they return to schools and support them as they work with different literacy levels in their new classrooms.

This campaign, which is set to run from 12-29 September, will offer teachers and educators the chance to boost their literacy knowledge and skills in a series of online webinars. A supporting social media campaign will provide further activities and learnings that can be applied in the classrooms, in addition to free Teacher’s Guides which come with enriched planning, support, and visual resources such as wall charts.

Based on the Macmillan Education popular literacy titles, Grammar Rules! and Spelling Rules! , this social campaign is a chance for teachers to inject fun and established literacy pedagogy into teaching the most essential skills of communication and comprehension.

The series of webinars, hosted by Literacy expert Charlotte Rance , cover a range of topics â» from making grammar education fun, to assessing and supporting students of a range of abilities in the classroom. Each webinar lasts one hour, and teachers will receive a certificate of participation on attending.

This campaign compounds Macmillan Education Caribbean’s promise of making education accessible, as all webinars will be available on demand â» so that teachers who are busy with the demands of the new school year will be able to access the content whenever it suits them.

Follow Level Up Literacy across Macmillan Education Caribbean’s social media channels or visit their website for more information.

About Macmillan Education Caribbean

Macmillan Caribbean is one of the worldâs leading publishers of educational and general interest books for and about the Caribbean.

For nearly 70 years Macmillan has been committed to providing a comprehensive range of authoritative teaching and learning resources across all subjects and levels. Wherever possible the main content of the material is drawn from the everyday lives of the students, providing a focused, Caribbean-specific learning experience.

We specialise in Caribbean curriculum publishing, bringing together the expertise and capabilities of local authors, educators, Ministry officials and subject officers to help students achieve their academic goals. We also work closely with teachers to ensure they have access to the best, most up-to-date resources and materials to help make their lessons engaging and stimulating for every student.

We understand that each Caribbean country has a unique set of requirements and that these are always changing. Our team ensures that we know what is happening and that the books and teaching resources and training we provide are the best they can be.

In simple terms, we find out what teachers, students and parents want and use our people and technology to help them get it as efficiently as possible.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

