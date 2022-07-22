Machel to get keys to the city on Friday

In 2020, the Port-of-Spain City Corporation intended to gift soca artiste Machel Montano the keys to the capital city.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores.
«In 2020, we were about to celebrate Machel and what happened was COVID happened and we did not do it then,» Port-of-Spain Mayor Joel Martinez told Guardian Media Ltd on Thursday.
In 2021, when the corporation held its Civic Awards Ceremony, the plan was again to give Montano the keys to the city. But unfortunately, Montano was out of the country.
«Presenting an award to somebody like him and he is out of the country is like an oxymoron,» Martinez said.
Now, however, it seems that the third time will be the charm for the Port-of-Spain City Corporation, as Montano is scheduled to be presented with the keys to the capital city on Friday.
«The event will be a statutory meeting that will be conducted at Adam Smith Square for the presentation of the award of the key to the city to Machel Jesus Montano for his 40 years of dedicated service and his contribution toward the cultural landscape of Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and the wider world,» Martinez said.
Martinez said when the corporation was approached by Ultimate Events about plans to host a band launch which included a mayor’s parade, he thought this was the ideal time to give Montano the keys to the capital city.
«When they dubbed it a mayor’s parade, it brought into involvement the city of Port-of-Spain and the council, so we agreed that it was a great idea and we chose then as the opportunity to find out if Machel would be in the country and I figured it would be a nice opportunity to make that presentation then,» he said.
Martinez said the event will be conducted as a Port-of-Spain City Corporation statutory meeting.
Once the statutory meeting is ended, Tribe and Ultimate Events will host the formal launch ‘SUNSETWKN’, a new Carnival band launch event.
Martinez said he is hoping that Montano will also perform.
The event is expected to kick off at 6 pm.
This year, Montano celebrates 40 years in music.
