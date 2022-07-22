Machel to get keys to the city on Friday

Entornointeligente.com /

In 2020, the Port-of-Spain City Cor­po­ra­tion in­tend­ed to gift so­ca artiste Machel Mon­tano the keys to the cap­i­tal city.

But then the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic hit our shores.

«In 2020, we were about to cel­e­brate Machel and what hap­pened was COVID hap­pened and we did not do it then,» Port-of-Spain May­or Joel Mar­tinez told Guardian Me­dia Ltd on Thurs­day.

In 2021, when the cor­po­ra­tion held its Civic Awards Cer­e­mo­ny, the plan was again to give Mon­tano the keys to the city. But un­for­tu­nate­ly, Mon­tano was out of the coun­try.

«Pre­sent­ing an award to some­body like him and he is out of the coun­try is like an oxy­moron,» Mar­tinez said.

Now, how­ev­er, it seems that the third time will be the charm for the Port-of-Spain City Cor­po­ra­tion, as Mon­tano is sched­uled to be pre­sent­ed with the keys to the cap­i­tal city on Fri­day.

«The event will be a statu­to­ry meet­ing that will be con­duct­ed at Adam Smith Square for the pre­sen­ta­tion of the award of the key to the city to Machel Je­sus Mon­tano for his 40 years of ded­i­cat­ed ser­vice and his con­tri­bu­tion to­ward the cul­tur­al land­scape of Trinidad and To­ba­go, the Caribbean and the wider world,» Mar­tinez said.

Mar­tinez said when the cor­po­ra­tion was ap­proached by Ul­ti­mate Events about plans to host a band launch which in­clud­ed a may­or’s pa­rade, he thought this was the ide­al time to give Mon­tano the keys to the cap­i­tal city.

«When they dubbed it a may­or’s pa­rade, it brought in­to in­volve­ment the city of Port-of-Spain and the coun­cil, so we agreed that it was a great idea and we chose then as the op­por­tu­ni­ty to find out if Machel would be in the coun­try and I fig­ured it would be a nice op­por­tu­ni­ty to make that pre­sen­ta­tion then,» he said.

Mar­tinez said the event will be con­duct­ed as a Port-of-Spain City Cor­po­ra­tion statu­to­ry meet­ing.

Once the statu­to­ry meet­ing is end­ed, Tribe and Ul­ti­mate Events will host the for­mal launch ‘SUN­SETWKN’, a new Car­ni­val band launch event.

Mar­tinez said he is hop­ing that Mon­tano will al­so per­form.

The event is ex­pect­ed to kick off at 6 pm.

This year, Mon­tano cel­e­brates 40 years in mu­sic.

