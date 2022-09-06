Machel sells out Barclays Centre in Brooklyn

Entornointeligente.com /

JOEL JULIEN

«Every sin­gle seat sold and then some!!!!»

This was the post from So­ca Artiste Machel Mon­tano this morn­ing, af­ter he host­ed his So­ca King­dom 40 years of Machel Mon­tano event at the Bar­clays Cen­tre last night, on Labour Day Mon­day in Brook­lyn.

«I can’t ex­plain how this makes me feel, there are just not enough words that could ever ex­plain!!!» Mon­tano post­ed on In­sta­gram.

Mon­tano thanked his team and all of the fans who at­tend­ed the event.

«The whole ah the King­dom came down!!!!! I love you all, I thank you all for mak­ing this dream a re­al­i­ty! WE DID IT…no ra­dio, no tv…we did it in ah re­al life!!!»

