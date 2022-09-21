Lynk launches new ABM feature, targets remittance market next

Entornointeligente.com /

In its pursuit to onboard more customers before the year comes to a close, Vernon James, CEO of digital start-up TFOB (2021) Limited, more commonly known as Lynk, says work is now under way for the launch of a remittance feature on the mobile wallet.

Talks of Lynk going after a piece of Jamaica’s US$3.5 billion remittance market comes amid the launch of an ABM feature on Tuesday, which allows customers to cash in or cash out of the wallet using any of NCB’s 300 ABMs across Jamaica.

Since its launch in December 2021, Lynk has, to date, facilitated over $500 million worth of digital transactions through its 145,000 users and 3,200 micro merchant vendors.

That number is expected to skyrocket with the addition of the remittance feature, James said, but for now, the company is watching the volume of business it will gain from the addition of the ABM feature.

The rollout of the new feature marks the culmination of a year’s work by Lynk and its parent company, the NCB Financial Group.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com