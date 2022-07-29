Lutchmedial: Privy Council ruling vindicates Opposition non-support of Bail Bill

The UNC’s position on bail was correct, according to Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, who said yesterday’s Privy Council ruling against the state vindicated the party’s recent non-support of the Bail (Amendment) Bill 2022.
Lutchmedial spoke following the Privy Council’s dismissal of the State’s appeal on the Akili Charles matter.
Lutchmedial said the judgement confirmed the local Court of Appeal’s February ruling on Charles’ matter, that the automatic denial of bail isn’t reasonably justifiable in a society that has a proper respect for the rights and freedom of the individual.
Lutchmedial said, «The judgment is a significant development in the law of human rights and how the state must balance the objectives of a law against the fights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.
«The fact is that now, a person accused of a crime, will have the ability to approach the court to request bail and the prosecution will have the opportunity to argue against it based on facts and circumstances, not some sweeping dictate handed down by Parliament. This is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.»
She added, «Instead of accepting the Court of Appeal’s decision delivered by the Honourable Chief Justice in the Charles matter and refocusing their crime-fighting efforts, the Rowley-led Government wasted resources to lose another matter in the Privy Council.»
Lutchmedial said the ruling vindicated the Opposition’s stance against the recent Bail (Amendment) Bill 2022, which attempted to extend the life of a provision which placed restrictions on right to apply for bail.
She said the Opposition was «fully aware and cognizant of the implications» the Charles decision has on the evolving local jurisprudence and urged the Government to focus on crime-fighting methods.
But she claimed Government’s focus was on pre-trial detention of persons who ought to enjoy the presumption of innocence.
Lutchmedial accused Government of «using the Charles» case to attack Opposition «members past and present» for representing Charles.
She criticised the past attorney general and accused the National Security Minister of using the office of Police Commissioner to build support for the bill and «exert pressure on the Opposition to support» it.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian