Lupus Foundation to receive aid from the ACPJ

Entornointeligente.com /

President of the Association of Consultant Physicians of Jamaica (ACPJ), Dr Karen Phillips, has announced that the ACPJ will be stepping in to provide financial aid to the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica. She made the announcement while speaking at the 20th staging of the annual ACPJ President’s Reception and Awards Banquet held at the Spanish Court Hotel Friday evening, where four medical professionals were awarded for their contributions to the advancement of medicine.

«We are particularly happy to be donating part proceeds from this event to the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica,» said Dr Phillips.

«The Lupus Foundation is a member-sponsored volunteer-run charitable organisation in operation since 1984. It is dedicated to improving the lives and outcomes of persons affected by lupus through information, education, advocacy, and support,» she said.

Speaking on behalf of Dr Desiree Tulloch-Reid, president of the Lupus Foundation, Lifetime Director Dr Taneisha McGhie was pleased with the announcement and went on to share more about the foundation with prospective donors.

«We are very happy this year that the ACPJ has chosen to honour the work of the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica through some of the proceeds from this evening’s event,» she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com