No connection between me and VARY—Deyalsingh

Entornointeligente.com / The Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh MP, has issued a statement condemning allegations that he and his family have a connection between VARY Medical and Scientific Company, and says he will be exploring his legal options against those responsible for making the false allegations against him
The full text of the Minister’s statement follows…
A Statement from the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health in response to false allegations of a connection to VARY Medical and Scientific Company
The Minister of Health strongly condemns the erroneous allegations in the public domain concerning a connection between himself and VARY Medical and Scientific Company.
These are the facts on this matter:
● There is NO affiliation between the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health or anyone in his family and VARY Medical and Scientific Company.
● There is NO affiliation between the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health or anyone in his family and any other COVID-19 vaccine and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer and/or distributor.
● VARY Medical and Scientific Company does NOT share a business address with any organization linked to the Minister of Health or his family.
● VARY Medical and Scientific Company did write to the Minister of Health, the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development at the Tobago House of Assembly, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and the Chief Medical Officer offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago for purchase.
● The local authorized distributor for AstraZeneca and AstraZeneca themselves confirmed that VARY Medical and Scientific Company is NOT authorized to offer COVID-19 vaccines for sale, on behalf of AstraZeneca.
● There is no contractual arrangement between the Ministry of Health and VARY Medical and Scientific Company for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, nor is any such arrangement being contemplated.
The Minister of Health has engaged the services of his Attorneys-at-Law who are pursuing the necessary legal action against Suzette Lowe and Marcia Braveboy.
Persons are asked to refrain from sharing misinformation, which could derail the efforts of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to secure authentic, WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines for the population in the shortest timeframe.