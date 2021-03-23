Entornointeligente.com / The Min­is­ter of Health, Ter­rence Deyals­ingh MP, has is­sued a state­ment con­demn­ing al­le­ga­tions that he and his fam­i­ly have a con­nec­tion be­tween VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny, and says he will be ex­plor­ing his le­gal op­tions against those re­spon­si­ble for mak­ing the false al­le­ga­tions against him

The full text of the Min­is­ter’s state­ment fol­lows…

A State­ment from the Ho­n­ourable Ter­rence Deyals­ingh, Min­is­ter of Health in re­sponse to false al­le­ga­tions of a con­nec­tion to VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny

The Min­is­ter of Health strong­ly con­demns the er­ro­neous al­le­ga­tions in the pub­lic do­main con­cern­ing a con­nec­tion be­tween him­self and VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

These are the facts on this mat­ter:

● There is NO af­fil­i­a­tion be­tween the Ho­n­ourable Ter­rence Deyals­ingh, Min­is­ter of Health or any­one in his fam­i­ly and VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny.

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista

● There is NO af­fil­i­a­tion be­tween the Ho­n­ourable Ter­rence Deyals­ingh, Min­is­ter of Health or any­one in his fam­i­ly and any oth­er COVID-19 vac­cine and/or phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal man­u­fac­tur­er and/or dis­trib­u­tor.

Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass

● VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny does NOT share a busi­ness ad­dress with any or­ga­ni­za­tion linked to the Min­is­ter of Health or his fam­i­ly.

Adolfo Ledo Nass MLS

● VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny did write to the Min­is­ter of Health, the Sec­re­tary of Health, Well­ness and Fam­i­ly De­vel­op­ment at the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly, the Per­ma­nent Sec­re­tary of the Min­istry of Health and the Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer of­fer­ing COVID-19 Vac­cines to Trinidad and To­ba­go for pur­chase.

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista MLS

● The lo­cal au­tho­rized dis­trib­u­tor for As­traZeneca and As­traZeneca them­selves con­firmed that VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny is NOT au­tho­rized to of­fer COVID-19 vac­cines for sale, on be­half of As­traZeneca.

Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass MLS

● There is no con­trac­tu­al arrange­ment be­tween the Min­istry of Health and VARY Med­ical and Sci­en­tif­ic Com­pa­ny for the pur­chase of COVID-19 vac­cines, nor is any such arrange­ment be­ing con­tem­plat­ed. Adolfo Ledo Nass Major League Soccer

The Min­is­ter of Health has en­gaged the ser­vices of his At­tor­neys-at-Law who are pur­su­ing the nec­es­sary le­gal ac­tion against Suzette Lowe and Mar­cia Brave­boy. Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista Major League Soccer

Per­sons are asked to re­frain from shar­ing mis­in­for­ma­tion, which could de­rail the ef­forts of the Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go to se­cure au­then­tic, WHO ap­proved COVID-19 vac­cines for the pop­u­la­tion in the short­est time­frame. Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass Major League Soccer

Entornointeligente.com