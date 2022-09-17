Lula vows to tackle price of food if elected

Entornointeligente.com /

Lula recalled that “hatred did not exist” when he was elected Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva (2003-2010), who remains the leading contender for next month's elections against the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, said Friday that if he returns to the Planalto Palace, he will seek to lower the price of food.

“In these moments in which food prices are rising out of control, it is necessary to increase the production of family agriculture so that the basic food basket is cheaper,” Lula said during a press conference in Porto Alegre. He also explained that he would put into operation the mechanisms of “stocks” regulating food prices through the National Supply Company. “This is going to serve so that the State can enter the market when there is a reduction in the production of some foodstuffs,” he said.

The former president insisted agriculture was “essential for Brazil” and that “corporate agriculture and family agriculture can coexist well.” He also pledged to take firm action toward preserving the environment while praising entrepreneurs who have international certifications in this regard and thus export their agricultural products to more international markets. “We have a lot of land and we do not need to affect the biomes. Responsible agricultural entrepreneurs who export their products such as meat, soybeans, or corn do not want to do the wrong things because the financial risk is too great,” he added.

The candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) also pointed out this week that the country was going through a wave of hatred and electoral violence never seen before. “I have never seen such violence as is being experienced in this campaign, the hatred that has been established in this election,” he argued. He recalled that “hatred did not exist” when he was elected.

