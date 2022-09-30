Lula Has 50% Valid Votes and Could Win in First Round: Poll

Entornointeligente.com /

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) would have 50 percent of the valid votes in this Sunday’s elections and would be on the verge of winning in the first round, according to the Datafolha institute poll released on Thursday.

According to the poll, Lula remains the same as in the previous survey of September 22, while Bolsonaro would have 36 percent, one point more than last week.

If these percentages are confirmed, Lula would be on the verge of a first-round victory; for that, he needs 50 percent of the valid votes plus one, that is, more support than the rest of his opponents combined.

Far behind the two favorites are Labor’s Ciro Gomes, who loses one point and would have six percent of the valid votes, and center-right Senator Simone Tebet, with five percent.

In the general poll, counting valid votes, blank and null votes, Lula would have 48 percent of support, Bolsonaro 34 percent, Ciro Gomes six percent and Tebet five percent.

The poll also shows the rejection index; voters who would not vote for Bolsonaro at all (52 percent) outnumber those who think the same of Lula (39 percent).

So far, Lula has appeared to lead in all opinion polls, and the main doubt now is whether he will win in the first round or whether he and Bolsonaro will measure forces again in the runoff scheduled for October 30 in case no one achieves a majority on Sunday.

