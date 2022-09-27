Lula da Silva Asks Brazilians to Vote to End Bolsonaro’s War

Entornointeligente.com /

The Workers’ Party leader has already managed to reach 52 percent of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro barely reaches 36 percent, Brazilian outlet Estadao holds.

During the «Super Live of Hope» held on Monday, the Workers’ Party presidential candidate Lula da Silva asked Brazilians for their vote to «end the war» installed in this South American country since the far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro came to the presidency in 2019.

«Enough of so much hate, destruction, lies, suffering, and death. On Oct. 2, we are going to rebuild the country we dream of,» Lula said as thousands of people cheered his victory in an event broadcast from Sao Paulo to the world.

«We are going to get the genocide out of the Planalto Palace,» he said, qualifying Bolsonaro as an «inhuman and incompetent person… who did not shed a single tear for the nearly 700,000 deaths that COVID-19 left behind.»

«Bolsonaro has divided Brazilian families and turned old friends into enemies,» he added, pointing out that Brazil is currently a country «ravaged by hatred and despair.» Celebrities backed Brazil’s Workers Party’s presidential candidate, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at the leftist politician’s election campaign event in Sao Paulo pic.twitter.com/aHHgFd2QLY

— Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2022 In the midst of this situation, Lula promised to «bring back peace, prosperity, unity, and love.» He will also work to end the hunger that 33 million people suffer as a result of Bolsonaro’s neoliberal agenda.

According to Estadao’s statistics aggregator, Lula da Silva has already managed to reach 52 percent of voting intentions, while Jair Bolsonaro barely reaches 36 percent. If this trend continues, the Workers’ Party leader will easily win the October 2 election in a single round.

«The electoral statistics aggregator uses the data collected by 14 companies and considers their methodological peculiarities to develop a model,» Estadao explains, adding that the figure attributed to each candidate is a weighted average, which controls various parameters to avoid up or down trend distortions.

Levante Popular da Juventude/Peoples Youth Uprising, is a social movement of urban and rural youth who fight injustice and inequality. This election season, its activists are canvassing for progressive candidates in cities and towns across Brazil. My story for @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/46vnlANndw

— BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) September 27, 2022

