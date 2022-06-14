Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina, businessman and investor in the Latin American financial and real estate sector

Entornointeligente.com /

Businessman Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina currently plays an important role in the development of the Dominican Republic’s tourism infrastructure. But what is his origin? A descendant of Vicente José María Velutini, an immigrant from Corsica who arrived in Venezuela in the 1830s and helped rebuild Chaguaramal El Batey, the town that gave rise to Zaraza, Guárico state, he is the third son of Guillermo José Velutini Agüero and Josefina Urbina.

Luis Emilio Velutini’s family group participated in the construction of Venezuelan projects such as the Playa Azul Club and works such as the Lagartijo Dam. Together with his older brother, he founded the Aguasal Group of Companies in 1976 and promoted the development of the Fiesta Inn Aguasal Hotel and Club Aguasal.

In the 90s, Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina founded the Fondo de Valores Inmobiliarios. In 1994 he formed the consulting firm Velutini & Asociados Asesoría Financiera. In 1995, Velutini & Asociados acquired control of Fondo de Valores Inmobiliarios, with the approval of the National Securities Commission and its registration in the Caracas Stock Exchange.

In 1996, Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina obtains the association of the Argentine real estate group IRSA and the well-known investor George Soros to the Fondo de Valores Inmobiliarios. In 1998, he registered the shares of the Real Estate Securities Fund with the Bank of New York on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

By the year 2000, Luis Emilio Velutini Urbina manages to incorporate Equity International Properties (EIP) as a strategic partner of the Real Estate Equity Fund.

Entornointeligente.com